Shenandoah has set its softball and baseball schedule for the upcoming season.
The Mustangs and Fillies will begin practice, Monday, June 1 with the first games of the season to take place June 15.
With the season shortened by three weeks because of the suspension of school and school-related activities, the Hawkeye 10 Conference will play just a single round-robin this season to determine a conference champion.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced last week the extension of the softball regular season by one week. Class 3A regional play will now begin Wednesday, July 15, one week later than originally scheduled. Baseball district play starts, Saturday, July 11. This allowed a few non-conference games to be added to the end of the regular season.
All games except the tournament are junior varsity, followed by varsity, beginning at 5:30.
Shenandoah’s schedule follows.
Monday, June 15: Softball/Baseball at home vs. Clarinda
Tuesday, June 16: Softball/Baseball at Red Oak
Wednesday, June 17: Softball at Sidney
Thursday, June 18: Softball/Baseball at Lewis Central
Saturday, June 20: Softball Home Classic (Fremont-Mills, Missouri Valley and Stanton) ***Tentative on state allowing Saturday tournaments with multiple teams***
Monday, June 22: Baseball at Bedford
Tuesday, June 23: Softball/Baseball at Creston
Wednesday, June 24: Baseball at home vs. Underwood and Softball at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
Thursday, June 25: Softball/Baseball at home vs. Harlan
Friday, June 26: Softball/Baseball at home vs. St. Albert
Saturday, June 27: Baseball at Essex
Monday, June 29: Softball/Baseball at home vs. Glenwood
Tuesday, June 30: Softball/Baseball at Denison-Schleswig
Thursday, July 2: Softball/Baseball at Kuemper Catholic
Friday, July 3: Baseball at Atlantic (at Griswold)
Monday, July 6: Softball/Baseball at Tri-Center
Tuesday, July 7: Softball at home vs. Atlantic and Baseball at Lenox
Wednesday, July 8: Softball at home vs. Griswold
Thursday, July 9: Softball/Baseball at home vs. Fremont-Mills
Friday, July 10: Softball at home vs. Stanton
