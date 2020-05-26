Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF SOUTHWEST IOWA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, FREMONT, MILLS, MONTGOMERY, AND PAGE. * UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * PERIODS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TODAY. THE SOIL IS ALREADY VERY WET IN SOME LOCATIONS. IF THE RAIN FALLS AT A HEAVY RATE, THIS WILL RESULT IN A HIGH AMOUNT OF RUN OFF THAT COULD RESULT IN FLOODING. * TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS FROM 1 TO 2 INCHES, WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS OF OVER 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE INTO EARLY THIS EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&