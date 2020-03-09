Sophomore Ava Wolf is Shenandoah’s representative on the 2019/2020 Hawkeye 10 all-conference girls basketball teams, released Sunday, March 8.
Wolf led the Fillies with 235 points this season, an average of 10.7 per game. She made 52 percent of her field goal attempts for the season.
Her 138 rebounds were also most on the team.
She finished 20th in the conference in points and 13th in rebounds.
Wolf was one of 12 honorable mention selections and represents a Shenandoah team that finished 5-17 overall and 1-9 in conference play.
There were eight athletes named to the first team and eight more selected to the second team.
Creston’s Kelsey Fields and Megan Witte of Lewis Central were the only unanimous selections. Other first team picks were Allie Petry of St. Albert, Red Oak’s Sophie Walker, Paige Andersen of Denison-Schleswig, Haley Rasmussen of Atlantic and Glenwood’s Madison Camden and Elle Scarborough.
Second team selections were Mallory Badding of Kuemper Catholic, Isabel Pershing of St. Albert, Red Oak’s Chloe Johnson and Ellie Rengstorf, Hannah Neeman of Denison-Schleswig, Delaney Esterling of Lewis Central, Glenwood’s Jenna Hopp and Harlan’s Macie Leinen.
Wolf was joined as an honorable mention selection by Jessalee Niehart of Clarinda, Jordyn Blaha of St. Albert, Red Oak’s Allie West, Creston’s Sam Dunphy, McKenna Paulsen and McKenna Pettepier of Lewis Central, Glenwood’s Coryl Matheny, Ellie Magnuson of Denison-Schleswig, Atlantic’s McKenzie Waters, Brynlee Arnold of Glenwood and Harlan’s Claire Schmitz.
