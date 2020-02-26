SHENANDOAH – Shenandoah’s quarterback for the past two seasons will continue to play in college.
Kyle Cerven, who broke the school’s season passing touchdowns record last fall, signed to play with Morningside football, Monday, Feb. 24.
Cerven passed for 913 yards and 11 touchdowns last season for the Mustangs and will join the two-time national champions as a quarterback this fall.
“Their head coach contacted me and set up a visit,” said Cerven, “and he walked me around. I was excited he even contacted me in the first place. He said he would really like to coach me and I was excited to hear that.”
Steve Ryan just completed his 19th season as head coach at the Sioux City based school. The Mustangs have qualified for the NAIA Championship Series each of the last 16 seasons.
Cerven said he was focused on the possibility of playing college basketball until last fall.
“Throughout the football season I thought this is something I may want to do in college,” said Cerven. “Then I had some coaches contact me and thought I could actually do this.”
Cerven said what Morningside offered academically made it a perfect fit.
“I like their ag program,” said Cerven. “I met all the professors and thought they were really nice.”
Cerven expects to major in an ag business or ag sciences field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.