Shenandoah senior Kyle Cerven was an honorable mention selection to the Hawkeye 10 boys basketball all-conference teams, released Tuesday, March 10.
Cerven led the Mustangs at 13.6 points per game and shot 38 percent from the field in helping lead Shenandoah to a 5-18 record for the season.
He led the team with 35 steals and added 103 rebounds and 25 assists despite missing three games because of injury.
Cerven was one of 12 athletes that were named honorable mention. There were eight named to both the first and second teams.
Glenwood’s Zach Carr and Ryan Blum were the only unanimous selections to the first team. Other first team members were Goanar Biliew and Charlie Wiebers of Denison-Schleswig, Noah Rigatuso and Logan Jones of Lewis Central, Harlan’s Connor Bruck and St. Albert’s Sam Rallis.
The second team consisted of Skyler Handlos of Atlantic, Nathan Lindsay of Clarinda, Creston’s Brance Baker, Glenwood’s John Palmer, Johnathon Monson and Michael Heithoff of Harlan, Kyle Berg of Kuemper Catholic and Lewis Central’s Easton Dermody.
Cerven was joined as an honorable mention selection by Nile Petersen of Atlantic, Michael Shull and Connor Brown of Clarinda, Cael Kralik and Colby Burg of Creston, Denison-Schleswig’s Damien Magnuson, Harlan’s Michael Erlmeier, Cole Collison of Kuemper Catholic, Lewis Central’s Cole Drummond, Kobe Johnson of Red Oak and St. Albert’s Connor Cerny.
