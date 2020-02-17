COUNCIL BLUFFS – Shenandoah senior Wyatt Aufdenberg shot a 470 series, Friday, Feb. 14 to claim a Hawkeye 10 Conference bowling championship.
Aufdenberg led the Mustangs to a final pin count of 2,964, good for second place behind Denison-Schleswig’s 3,162.
The next five teams were all above 2,700.
The Fillies were fourth in the eight-team field with 2,156 pins. Lewis Central took the title with a 2,604.
Ciara Schierkolk and Zayne Zwickel also medaled individually for Shenandoah, finishing sixth and eighth.
Aufdenberg’s 244 opening game score was second best of anyone in the field. He followed that up with a 226 to win the tournament by 20 over Denison-Schleswig’s Trey Brotherton.
“It means a lot,” Aufdenberg said on winning the title. “Senior year to come out and shoot high scores is always a good thing, especially when you have a great team to do it with.”
“It’s an outstanding honor,” Pease added on the individual title. “The scores that were put up (Friday) were outstanding. I’m super proud of him. The sky is the limit for him. We’re all going in the right direction.”
Friday’s tournament was the second time the Mustangs and Fillies had competed at Thunderbowl during the week. They were there, Monday, Feb. 10 in a dual against Lewis Central, and then came back up for a practice session Wednesday, which Pease said was huge.
“We got a lot of things figured out in one day,” said Pease. “We moved Aufdenberg outside a little bit and he started carrying the corners really well. He has made a big growth the last two weeks.”
“We came up here and practiced,” added Aufdenberg, “and coach guided me. My teammates said throw the ball there every time and it worked out pretty good.”
The Mustangs weren’t able to achieve the team title, but Pease said they performed well ahead of Tuesday’s state qualifying tournament at the same lanes.
“We shot 29 and change,” said Pease. “Coming in I thought Denison was the team to beat. They are a bigger school, bowl on slicker conditions all year and they have been consistent. We got them at home, but coming up here I thought it was between them, Red Oak and ourselves.”
The Monarchs are in Class 2A meaning the Mustangs won’t see them again this season. Three of the five other teams that finished above 2,700 Friday will be back Tuesday in St. Albert, Red Oak and Clarinda.
“We had opportunities to push that score even higher,” said Pease. “I know Red Oak will come in (Tuesday) as hungry as anyone. It should be a dogfight between us two, but you can’t count anyone out.”
Zwickel finished eighth overall with a 402 series. His 209 first game won him the eighth spot as he was one of three tied for that spot.
Devin Morelock was seven pins away from a medal with a 394 series. Payton Stephens added a 389 and Zander Steiner a 362 to make up Shenandoah’s team score from the two individual games. Seth Hughes added a 291.
The Mustangs shot a 947 Baker series with a 212 fourth game being their best.
Schierkolk led the Fillies with a 157 first game, and then shot past that with a 184 for a 341 series, good for sixth place.
“Ciara just started bowling last year,” said Pease, “and then spent the whole offseason working on her game. She went and bowled everywhere and recently it clicked. She is confident with her game and has quickly become a pretty good bowler.”
Denison-Schleswig’s Cassidy Bradley won the individual title with a 425 series.
Shenandoah’s score of 2,156 was 41 pins better than Red Oak, the next best of the competing teams who will be back for Tuesday’s state qualifying tournament.
“It came down to a couple spares here and there,” said Pease. “We had a couple girls that were underperforming by their standards. Come Tuesday hopefully everyone can click. We had the best score of the teams we’ll see here Tuesday. That’s not meant as ammunition for other teams, but shows we can do what we need to.”
Natalie Gilbert shot Shenandoah’s second-best score of the tournament. Her 306 missed a medal by five pins. Bailey Maher was next with a 272, followed by a 269 from Alyssa Dukes and a 255 out of Alexa Munsinger. Ireland Palmer added a 229.
“It’s about making shots one at a time and let the chips fall,” Pease said looking ahead to Tuesday. “I like our girls. If we can stay on the same page physically and mentally we have a shot.”
The Fillies shot a 713 Baker series, led by a final game of 155.
