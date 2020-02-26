Shenandoah native Missy (Buttry) Rock is set to run this weekend in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Marathon.
The race is Saturday, Feb. 29 and will start and finish in Atlanta, Georgia’s Centennial Olympic Park. The race will be broadcast live on NBC, at 11 a.m. CST.
The women’s race begins at 11:20 with the top three finishers qualifying to run for the U.S. Olympic team at this summer’s Tokyo Games. There are nearly 700 athletes competing.
Rock qualified for the Trials with a time of 2 hours, 41 minutes, 9 seconds in October’s Chicago Marathon, beating the needed 2:45.
Rock is the daughter of Don and Pam Buttry of Shenandoah and won a state cross country title for the Fillies in 1998. She lives with her husband Andrew and four children in Prior Lake, Minnesota where she said the weather has cooperated nicely for her training.
“I couldn’t have asked for better training,” Rock said in preparing for Saturday’s race.
This is the second time Rock will have run in the Olympic Trials. She finished eighth in the 5000 meters in the 2004 trials.
