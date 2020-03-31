Shenandoah Community Schools will have a new activities director for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Jon Weinrich will take over as the new activities director/assistant high school principal as part of the district’s administrative reassignment plan, which was approved by the Shenandoah school board, Monday, March 30.
Weinrich takes over for Aaron Burdorf, who will become the new K-8 principal. Burdorf has been in Shenandoah for three years, all as the activities director and assistant principal. Weinrich serves as the district’s dean of students and transportation supervisor.
The changes will take effect at the beginning of the fiscal year, July 1.
Weinrich said with Jason Shaffer announcing his resignation as high school principal in February and Monte Munsinger resigning as K-8 principal last week, there were administrative positions that needed filled.
“I have had interest in the activities director position before,” said Weinrich, “They knew I had interest in it and asked if I would be excited to hold this position and that answer was yes.”
Weinrich said Burdorf has done a lot of good things as activities director, connecting with the coaches and athletes and Weinrich said he’ll look to build on that and continue to help programs grow.
“I’ll spend time evaluating what’s going on,” said Weinrich, “and overall look to do what’s best for our teams and kids.”
Weinrich is the varsity head girls basketball coach, a position he has held for the past 12 seasons. He is also a varsity softball assistant. Weinrich has previously served as a head varsity coach for the softball and golf programs and an assistant football coach at the high school and junior high levels in his 16 years in the Shenandoah district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.