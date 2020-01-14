Shenandoah girls basketball is hosting its annual Pink Out event as part of the varsity and junior varsity basketball doubleheaders against Tri-Center, Monday, Jan. 20.
Special t-shirts are being made for the event and can be purchased for $12. All profits will be used as a donation given to the American Cancer Society.
There will also be raffle drawings at halftime of both varsity games and between the varsity contests at the high school. Top prizes include a 55-inch flat screen TV and an Apple watch, money to be used at several local businesses and more.
Raffle tickets are available for $1 each. Free tickets are available after you purchase a set amount.
You don’t have to be present to win as a member of the team can deliver your prize to you. You can buy tickets for $1 each, but the more you tickets you purchase the better the deal.
Anyone who would like to purchase a shirt, buy raffle tickets or donate in any other way can contact Jon Weinrich or Connie McGinnis at Shenandoah High School at 246-4727.
