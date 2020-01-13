The Shenandoah Athletic Booster Club has received an additional $500 check from Doug Meyer Chevy in Shenandoah.
This money was added to the $1500 Doug Meyer donated to the booster club this fall. The money was added with the help of the community through the test drive incentive.
The Booster Club said in a statement released by Shenandoah Schools. “The Booster Club would like to extend a gracious thank you to Doug Meyer Chevy for the continuous support of Shenandoah Athletics.”
