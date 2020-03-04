SHENANDOAH – Shenandoah seniors Alyssa Dukes and Devin Morelock were named Shenandoah’s Most Valuable Bowlers, Tuesday, March 3 during the program’s annual banquet.
The award was given to the bowler with the highest average during the season, and was one of three individual awards Dukes went home with and one of two for Morelock.
The Shenandoah Optimists sponsored the banquet, which was held at the Shenandoah Elks Lodge and catered by Lu and Al’s Nishna Valley Café.
Morelock bowled a 204 game average, the best in school history. He was one of three Mustangs that beat the previous record. Morelock also won the Road Warrior Award, given to the athlete who bowls the best average away from home. He was one of four Mustangs that beat the program’s previous best in that category.
The Mustangs finished a stellar season that saw them place fifth at the Class 1A state tournament. Morelock was runner-up in the district tournament, Wyatt Aufdenberg won the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament and Payton Stephens earned a tournament win at Red Oak.
Shenandoah bowling head coach Darin Pease said it was a season to be proud of for everyone involved. Pease and Tom Foutch were the first-year coaches this winter and both said it was great to see the work the kids put into their game on a daily basis. They often saw athletes show up early for practice and stay late with Pease saying the program made him proud to be the coach and an alum of Shenandoah.
Dukes also won the Road Warrior and the High Game Award, which she earned with a top game of 223. Dylan Gray won the High Game Award for the boys with a 266 that came in a junior varsity competition.
Stephens and Ireland Palmer earned the High Series Award with Stephens coming in at a 478 and Palmer a 389.
Ciara Schierkolk and Seth Hughes won the Most Improved Award. Schierkolk’s average was 35 pins better than last year while Hughes bettered his average game score by 26.
The program’s five all-district selections: Morelock, Zayne Zwickel, Aufdenberg, Palmer and Dukes, also received their all-district certificates.
There were nine Mustangs and seven Fillies who earned varsity letters. The boys were Morelock, Aufdenberg, Stephens, Zwickel, Hughes, Zander Steiner, Clay Watterson, Christian Dukes and Treye Herr. The girls that lettered were Dukes, Schierkolk, Palmer, Natalie Gilbert, Bailey Maher, Alexa Munsinger and Emma Herr.
Both teams received academic awards from their respective state associations. The girls received the Distinguished Academic Award for having a team grade point average of 3.5 or higher while the boys earned the Excellence of Academic Achievement for a 3.0 to 3.24 GPA.
There were five seniors who earned a Hawkeye 10 Conference Academic Award. A 3.5 GPA or higher is needed and only seniors are eligible for this award. Recipients were Gilbert, Morelock, Palmer, Schierkolk and Stephens.
The Mustangs finished the season with a 2,868 match average, eighth best in Class 1A. The Fillies averaged a pin count of 2,122, 13th best in Class 1A.
