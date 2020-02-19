COUNCIL BLUFFS – A year of waiting produced incredible results, Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Council Bluffs’ Thunderbowl as the Shenandoah Mustangs qualified for the Class 1A state bowling tournament.
The Mustangs smashed their school record for best overall team score with a pin count of 3,148, beating the old record set earlier this season by 118 pins.
The Mustangs finished a disappointing third-place at last season’s state qualifying tournament, ending a three-year run of finishing the season at state and they weren’t about to let that happen again.
“Last year we came up short,” Shenandoah senior Devin Morelock said. “That left a bad taste in our mouth. We had a chip on our shoulders coming into this year and worked really hard in the offseason to make sure we didn’t have that same bad taste.”
“This meet couldn’t have come quick enough,” added Shenandoah head coach Darin Pease. “We were ready to do this. We have one big step left and our goal is go up there and be as loud as we can.”
The Mustangs broke two additional school records setting the new standard for high individual round with a 2,178 and high individual game with a 1,145. All three records were previously set by this year’s team on a day that it all came together.
“It’s just about getting into a rhythm,” Wyatt Aufdenberg said. “We got a good stride going and kept hitting one after the other.”
“They were just hitting their spots,” Pease added. “Once the strikes start going, it’s a contagious thing. They caught fire and did what they needed to do.”
The score of 3,148 was the fourth-highest of the eight teams that qualified for the 1A meet, which takes place Monday, Feb. 24 at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo.
The Mustangs needed most of those pins to advance as St. Albert was second with a 3,012, missing the one at-large qualifying spot by five pins. Red Oak took third with a 2,990.
The Mustangs had four of the top six and five of the top eight individuals, led by Devin Morelock’s runner-up score of 456. Payton Stephens had Shenandoah’s high game with a 247 and finished with a 448 series to place third. Zander Steiner took fifth overall with a 431.
“I was just working on keeping the ball slow,” said Steiner. “It’s something I have been working on all season. I worked on slowing down for these different lanes and it works.”
Wyatt Audfenberg shot a 423 to place sixth and Seth Hughes took eighth with a 414. The Mustangs finished with five series scores better than 400 and nine game scores above 200.
Zayne Zwickel didn’t have his best day with a 338 series, but Pease said Zwickel responded with some big shots in the Baker series.
“Everybody contributed one way or the other,” said Pease. “Even our low guy for the day came up big and hit some big frames we needed pretty badly.”
Shenandoah shot a 976 Baker series, with just two games above 200.
“We started out great,” said Stephens, “but we can still improve our Bakers. We have higher scores to go there.”
Video interviews with the four Mustang seniors: Audfenberg, Morelock, Steiner and Stephens, can be found on the Valley News Sports Facebook page.
Pease said if his athletes can duplicate their performance at the state tournament, good things should be in store.
“31 and change is a state-contending score,” said Pease. “We’ll go up there Sunday and get familiar with the surroundings. I don’t expect it to be much different than what we saw here.”
Caden Hall of Red Oak will also represent the district at the state meet. He won the individual title with a 482.
While the Mustangs had a historic day, it was a disappointing one for the Fillies.
The Fillies were a little better than they were at Hawkeye 10 Tournament four days earlier, shooting a 2,180 compared to Friday’s 2,156. That number earned them a third-place finish, trailing Red Oak’s 2,312 and Creston’s 2,272.
“I feel terrible for the girls,” said Pease. “They fought hard all year. I can’t say enough about the character of all of them. I wish we could have taken the next step, but credit Red Oak and Creston they have pretty good teams. I’m proud of our girls and wouldn’t trade them for anybody.”
Ireland Palmer and Bailey Maher led the Fillies. Maher had Shenandoah’s high game with a 161 and was one pin behind Palmer’s top series of 305. Their scores gave them the final two publically-recognized positions finishing ninth and 10th.
The Fillies also bowled a season-best 195 Baker game.
“Bailey and Ireland did pretty well individually,” said Pease. “A 195 Baker is outstanding for us. I’m super proud of them.”
Alyssa Dukes had Shenandoah’s third-best series score with a 286. She was followed by Ciara Schierkolk’s 264 and a 248 from Natalie Gilbert to make up the team score in the individual round. Alexa Munsinger added a 146.
They added a 773 Baker series.
Chelsey Hoakison of Lenox will join Red Oak in representing the district at the state meet. She shot a 386 to win the individual title by 30 pins.
The Fillies lose four varsity athletes to graduation in Dukes, Gilbert, Palmer and Schierkolk.
