Sidney scored a run in the sixth inning to take the lead, but then gave up two in the home half of the sixth in a 4-3 loss at St. Albert, Friday, July 3.
The Cowgirls started quickly. Olivia Larsen doubled, and then scored on Jolie Sheldon’s single in the first inning. Sheldon came around to score on Danica Laumann’s sacrifice fly.
St. Albert tied the game with a pair of unearned runs in the fourth on an error and a home run.
Sidney took the lead back in the sixth. Laumann and Sidnie Baier singled, and then Faith Brumbaugh singled in Laumann.
The Cowgirls had a runner on second in the seventh, but couldn’t bring her in.
Makenna Laumann took the complete game loss. She struck out three and gave up four hits and three walks. None of St. Albert’s runs were earned.
Danica Laumann’s two hits led the Cowgirls, who fell to 7-5 on the season.
St. Albert improved to 5-9.
