The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on a lot of people across the country and that includes college athletes.
One of those college athletes is 2017 Shenandoah graduate Ryan Ruzek. The Buena Vista golfer was about a month into practice and about a week away from the first tournament of the spring when the season was canceled.
“We were all definitely disappointed,” said Ruzek, “but we have no seniors on the team, so that is nice. We’ll obviously miss the experience of the spring season, but it’s nice to know this wasn’t the last time playing with any of my teammates.”
Ruzek competed in four events for the Beavers during the fall season and finished in the top 10 twice and top five once, averaging an 80.6 over 18 holes. He finished tied for seventh with a 27-hole score of 121 in the fall’s final tournament.
“The fall was okay,” said Ruzek. “I probably didn’t live up to my expectations, but I think the team and I were trending in the right direction.”
Ruzek is home with the Storm Lake campus shut down and said his days consist mainly of school and golf.
“Buena Vista has been very accommodating in helping students and making sure everyone has a smooth transition to online classes,” said Ruzek. “It’s definitely different, but things have been smooth so far. The only place I have been outside of my house is the golf course.”
Next for Ruzek is an internship in Florida this summer working for a junior golf tour.
“I’m hoping that can help me land a job in some capacity in that industry,” said Ruzek.”
His goals for next spring include all-conference honors, something he has barely missed the last two seasons. He thinks his team can surprise some people next year as well.
Buena Vista is an NCAA Division III school, so Ruzek and all other NCAA spring sports athletes have been granted an additional year of eligibility to make up for this season.
“I plan on graduating in May 2021,” said Ruzek. “I’m not completely against using that to play another year and continue my education.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.