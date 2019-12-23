The Shenandoah Fillies wrapped up 2019 with a 61-36 loss, Friday, Dec. 20 to St. Albert.
The Saintes rolled throughout, leading 14-3 after the first quarter and 33-11 at halftime. It was 52-19 after three quarters.
Sidda Rodewald led Shenandoah with 14 points while Brenna Godfread added 10.
Additional individual stats will be added here when available.
The Fillies finish 2019 with a 1-7 record, 0-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
Allie Petry led the Saintes with 22 points as St. Albert improved to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the conference.
