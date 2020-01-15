Taylor Reed scored 19 points on 9 for 13 shooting as the Fremont-Mills Knights earned a 67-33 win over Essex, Tuesday, Jan. 14 in Corner Conference play.
Reed added five rebounds, three assists and three steals as the Knights beat Essex for the second time this season.
The Fremont-Mills lead was 23-14 after the first quarter. The Knights picked things up defensively in the second period to lead 42-19 at halftime and pulled away from there.
Cooper Langfelt added 11 points and Eli Owen scored 10 for the Knights, who improved to 5-7 overall and 4-3 in the Corner Conference.
Adam Perrin pulled down nine rebounds for the Knights while James Switzer and Owen ended with six steals each.
Caden Henderson and Wesley Johnson scored eight points each to lead the Trojans. Tucker Hadden added seven while Philip Franks finished with six.
Essex’s 33 points scored matched its highest total of the season.
The Trojans fell to 0-8 overall and 0-6 in the conference.
