Shenandoah senior Nichole Gilbert was named the basketball program’s most valuable player of the 2019/20 season during the annual girls basketball banquet, Tuesday, March 10.
Century Bank of Shenandoah sponsored the banquet, which was held at the Shenandoah Elks Lodge and catered by Lu and Al’s Nishna Valley Café.
Fillies head coach Jon Weinrich said Gilbert had to be a “front and center” type of player this year and handled it very well. Weinrich added she did whatever was needed for the team and was either first or second on the team in nearly every statistical category.
Gilbert was one of five seniors honored.
After a “tremendous summer” and a “great club season,” senior Roxy Denton suffered an injury and missed the first half of the season. She came back in January, was thrown right into the mix and was just starting to become the player she was capable of being as the season ended. Denton leaves the program with the second best 3-point percentage in program history.
Lydia Morales-Llan was another senior and the team’s top defender. Weinrich said if there was an all-defensive team in the Hawkeye 10, Morales-Llan would have been on it. She always covered the opponent’s best player and led the team in steals.
Emily McGargill was the final senior that was present at the banquet. She was second on the team in 3-point percentage and was praised by Weinrich for her “very high character.”
Kaylee Crawley was the program’s other seniors, but was unable to attend the banquet. She saw a little varsity time late in the season.
All five seniors earned the Hawkeye 10 Conference’s academic award and led the charge toward the team earning the Distinguished Academic Achievement Award from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Morales-Llan was voted as the program’s defensive player of the year while sophomore Allie Eveland was name the most improved.
The team awards are voted on by the players and the same three awards were also given out at the junior varsity level.
Eveland was named most valuable player, sophomore Brooklen Black earned defensive player of the year and freshman Heidi Reed most improved at the junior varsity level.
The Fillies finished the season with a 5-17 varsity record. Sophomore Ava Wolf led the team in points and rebounds and was an honorable mention selection by the conference.
Each additional player in the program was highlighted and received a small gift as a group of three juniors, nine sophomores and two freshmen are set to return next season.
Weinrich said ball-handling and shooting are the big things to work on going forward as the team will need to reduce turnovers and increase field goal percentage to enjoy more success next season.
Weinrich said there were “a lot of high quality people” in the program this year and thanked many organizations and individuals, including his assistant coaches in Ryan Spiegel and Glenn Mason, for their help with pushing the program forward this season.
Basketball cheer coach Patty Roberts spent a few minutes on her team as well. Those highlights were featured in the boys basketball banquet story.
