Regional wrestling duals will look a little different next season after the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control recently approved five changes recommended by the wrestling advisory committee.
Each regional dual tournament in Classes 2A and 1A will now consist of three teams each with the 16 sectional champions and the next eight highest-ranked teams advancing. The IWCOA dual rankings will be used.
Also, schools are now allowed to opt out of dual team postseason events. This must be done by the first competition date.
There were also a couple changes approved in how the traditional state tournament brackets are put together. All 16 wrestlers will be seeded in each bracket and the common opponents seeding criteria has been reduced from two points to one.
Additionally, host tournament directors can now determine the length of subvarsity matches at regular season events.
Activity dates for the 2020-2021 school year were also approved by the Board of Control after being set last month by the Unified Activities Federation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.