MOUNT AYR – Garett Phillips made seven 3-point shots and led all scorers with 25 points, but it wasn’t enough for Sidney in a 63-47 loss to top-seeded Mount Ayr, Tuesday, Feb. 25.
The Raiders advanced to a district final while Sidney’s season ended with a 12-11 record.
“Mount Ayr is a very good team,” Sidney head coach Kent Larsen said. “They have so many options. We tried playing a 2-3 zone, but they have too many shooters and we couldn’t cover them all. They don’t do anything flashy, but they execute, wait for you to make mistakes and take advantage of it. Unfortunately we made too many mistakes to beat them.”
The Cowboys were in striking distance much of the first half. A Cole Jorgenson triple gave the Cowboys their only lead at 5-4.
Mount Ayr ended the opening quarter on a 12-2 run to lead 20-9. Sidney responded with the first eight points of the second quarter on a short shot by Connery Humphries and back-to-back 3-pointers from Jorgenson and Phillips.
The Raiders answered with their own 7-0 run and extended the lead to 36-21 by halftime.
Sidney’s leading scorer Noah Jorgenson came into the game with an illness. He started and played nearly all of the first three quarters, but didn’t have his normal energy. He finished with six points, ending his career with a total of 972.
Mount Ayr pushed its lead to 23 midway through the third quarter, but Phillips sparked a Sidney run. He scored 19 of Sidney’s 28 second half points and his final triple cut the Raider lead to 13 with 2:40 to play.
“Phillips is a really good shooter,” said Larsen, “and when he gets in a groove he can do that. We have a couple kids like that. I see it every day in practice. He started shooting it well in the second half. We just needed some other people to go with it.”
Cole Jorgenson’s seven points was Sidney’s second best total.
Dawson Frost scored 18 points to lead the Raiders, who had eight players find the scoring column. Larsen said his team played well at times, but not enough to hang with a Raiders team that won their 20th game of the season.
“We played well in stretches and shot the ball well in stretches,” said Larsen, “but we also had a few stretches where we turned it over two or three times in a row and that led to fast break opportunities. We have to play a really clean game to beat a team like Mount Ayr and unfortunately we didn’t do that.”
Connery Humphries added six points and seven rebounds in his final game as a Cowboy. Humphries and Noah Jorgenson are the two starters that exit the program.
“Noah had a good career,” said Larsen. “He came close to 1,000 points and was a three-year starter. This was Connery’s first year on varsity and he battled inside. Storm Barrett battled inside in his first year on varsity. I give Jakob Stoner a lot of credit. He didn’t get a lot of time, but kept coming to practice every day and helping us get better.”
The loss ended Sidney’s season in a district semifinal for the third consecutive season.
