A 20-5 third quarter eliminated any chance Fremont-Mills had of playing with Stanton into the second half in a 72-39 Viking victory, Friday, Dec. 20.
Stanton’s lead was 16-11 after the first quarter and 35-24 at halftime. The big third quarter pushed the advantage to 55-29.
Fremont-Mills stats will be added here when available.
The Knights enter the holiday break at 3-5 overall and 2-3 in the Corner Conference.
Tyler Peterson led the Vikings with 35 points as Stanton improved to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.