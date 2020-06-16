There is a new social media home for Page County Newspapers’ sports coverage.
Page County Newspapers Sports is the name of the new Facebook page you can like to receive game updates, stories and more from Shenandoah, Clarinda, Essex and Sidney sports.
Much of the information you see in the sports pages of the Shenandoah Valley News, Clarinda Herald-Journal, Essex Independent and their websites will also be shared on Facebook. Daily game previews and scoreboards and updates from games being covered live are available only on Facebook.
Shenandoah, Essex and Sidney fans have liked Valley News Sports on Facebook for more than four years, but the content you have seen there will now shift over to the Page County Newspapers Sports page.
Content will appear on both pages into next month, but then the Valley News Sports page will be taken down.
Thanks for following along make sure to like Page County Newspapers Sports on Facebook.
