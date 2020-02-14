The Shenandoah Mustangs scored 15 points in overtime and ended the regular season with a dramatic 68-60 win over Bedford, Thursday, Feb. 13.
The Mustangs trailed 33-26 at halftime, but took the lead going into the final period. Bedford rallied to tie the game in the final minute, but the Mustangs caught fire in overtime to earn the win and end an eight-game losing streak.
Braden Knight led the Mustangs with 16 points and eight rebounds. Kyle Cerven added 14 points, making 10 of his 11 free throw attempts for the game. Devin Morelock was also in double figures with 12 points.
Morelock entered the game with 14 points for the season, but in his final career home game he made all five of his field goal attempts, including two from behind the 3-point line.
Conner Birt scored nine points and Anthony Stogdill finished with eight as the Mustangs wrapped up the regular season with a 4-17 record.
Cerven added five rebounds and five steals. Stogdill pulled down six rebounds.
Next up for the Mustangs is a first-round game in the Class 2A District 16 Tournament. The Mustangs and Red Oak will battle for the third time this season, Monday, Feb. 17 at Clarinda.
Bedford fell to 11-9 with the loss.
