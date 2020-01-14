The Shenandoah Mustangs earned the win while the Fillies finished second at a three-team home bowling match, Monday, Jan. 13.
The Mustangs finished with a pin count of 2,863, easily beating the 2,124 from Tri-Center and Lenox’s 2,009.
The Fillies finished with 2,013 pins, beating Tri-Center by 100 but losing to Lenox’s 2,161.
The Mustangs finished the individual portion of the competition with 1,851 pins, led by a 414 series from Zayne Zwickel, who had the overall best score. Teammate Wyatt Aufdenberg was second overall with a 392 series.
Zwickel posted a 246 in his second game while Aufdenberg threw a better opening game with a 213.
Other Mustang scorers were Christian Dukes with a 364, Devin Morelock a 348 and a 333 from Payton Stephens. Zander Steiner added a 280 for the Mustangs.
Shenandoah broke 200 in three of its five Baker games, led by a 256 in the final game.
Lenox’s girls had the top three scores to take home the triangular win, led by a 193 game from Kally Carmichael and a 334 series out of Austen David.
Ireland Palmer led Shenandoah with a 171 game and 292 series.
Alyssa Dukes was just behind Palmer with a 288. Bailey Maher added a 262, Ciara Schierkolk a 252 and Natalie Gilbert a 223 to make up Shenandoah’s individual games score. Alexa Munsinger also rolled a series of 176.
Shenandoah’s top Baker game was a 156.
The Mustangs and Fillies travel to the Red Oak Tournament, Tuesday, Jan. 14 and then are off until the home finale, Monday, Jan. 20 against St. Albert.
