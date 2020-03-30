Shenandoah football will see several familiar faces this fall as well as a few new ones.
Sidney and Southwest Valley are two of the new opponents on Shenandoah’s schedule and will be the first two teams to come to Mustang Field this season for non-district games.
Shenandoah’s other two teams on the non-district schedule are familiar foes in AHSTW and Riverside.
“I think we got a pretty good draw as far as what we were looking at,” Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said. “Those will be fun, competitive games with everyone there.”
The Shenandoah/Southwest Valley game may be a new matchup, but it’s a team the Mustangs know well.
“We did seven-on-seven with Southwest Valley last year,” said Ratliff, “so we’re familiar with a few of their kids and have a good relationship with the coaches there. That will be a game the kids are looking forward to. We gained some good exposure with them last summer and hopefully we’ll be able to do that with them again this year.”
The other new team on the schedule is Des Moines Christian and Ratliff admitted he didn’t know much about the Lions. Shenandoah will make the trip to Des Moines Christian in the Class 2A District 9 opener.
Clarinda returns to the district after playing a cycle in Class 1A while Red Oak, Atlantic and Greene County are all with the Mustangs again in Class 2A District 9.
The Mustangs will play three of their final four games at home with Red Oak, Atlantic and Greene County all making the trip to Shenandoah, giving the Mustangs five home games.
“Every home game is a fun, unique atmosphere,” said Ratliff. “The more games you get at home the better off you are with the big home crowds. The one-year cycle is a new thing, and hopefully we’ll take advantage of that this year.”
Ratliff said it’s a schedule that should have the kids excited to go out and perform each week.
“We’re looking forward to it,” said Ratliff. “There are five home games and new teams on the schedule that we haven’t seen in a while or ever. That gets the kids excited. We’ll have to do our homework, go out there and play the game.”
Shenandoah 2020 football schedule
Aug. 28 – at AHSTW
Sept. 4 – Sidney
Sept. 11 – Southwest Valley
Sept. 18 – at Riverside
Sept. 25 – at Des Moines Christian
Oct. 2 – Red Oak
Oct. 9 – at Clarinda
Oct. 16 – Atlantic
Oct. 23 – Greene County
