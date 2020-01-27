The Shenandoah Mustangs hung with the Hawkeye 10 Conference’s co-leader in Lewis Central for a half, Friday, Jan. 24, but the Titans scored 56 second half points to pull away for the 88-50 win.
Shenandoah trailed 19-16 after one quarter and 32-23 at halftime. The Titans quickly pulled away after halftime, outscoring the Mustangs 34-15 in the third period.
Kyle Cerven and Brody Owen combined to make 7 of 10 3-point shots for Shenandoah. Cerven led the Mustangs with 17 points while Owen added 11. Braden Knight contributed 10 points as the Mustangs fell to 3-12 overall and 0-6 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
Blake Herold pulled down eight rebounds and Conner Birt finished with four assists, three rebounds and three steals to go with six points for the Mustangs.
The 88 points was a season-high for the Titans as they improved to 9-4 overall and 7-0 in the conference.
