Braden Knight led the Shenandoah Mustangs with 16 points in a 71-34 home loss to Tri-Center, Monday, Jan. 20.
The Mustangs only trailed 28-19 at halftime, but the Trojans took control of the game in the second half.
The game was played during the annual Pink Out night put on by the Shenandoah girls basketball team.
Blake Herold and Ty Lantz added six points each for the Mustangs, who fell to 3-10 on the season.
Herold and Kyle Cerven controlled six rebounds each and Conner Birt finished with five assists.
Leyton Nelson finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead Tri-Center to a 10-2 mark on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.