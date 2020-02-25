WATERLOO – It was a day of near misses for the Shenandoah Mustangs at the Class 1A state bowling tournament, Monday, Feb. 24.
The Mustangs broke 3,000 for the third time this season with a final pin count of 3,049, which gave them fifth-place in the eight-team field. Shenandoah’s score was just 14 pins behind third-place Charles City and 26 back of runner-up Louisa-Muscatine. The top three earned team trophies. Camanche won the title with an impressive tally of 3,279.
Additionally, Shenandoah’s Wyatt Aufdenberg and Zayne Zwickel were the top two individuals who didn’t earn medals with Aufdenberg shooting a 436 series and Zwickel a 432. Aufdenberg was five pins behind 10th-place, the final medal position, and only 10 pins behind the sixth-place finisher.
Troy Edmunds of Camanche took a perfect game into the 10th frame in both games to win the state title. He wasn’t able to finish perfection either time, but his 566 series won him the state title by 76 pins and was the highest score in 1A state history.
The Mustangs started out on fire with five of the six bowlers breaking the 200 mark. Seth Hughes shot a 244 opening game, Zander Steiner a 237, Zwickel a 223, Payton Stephens a 222 and Aufdenberg a 212. Devin Morelock added a 194 as the Mustangs shot a 1,138, missing the high individual game school record by seven pins. The 1,138 also had Shenandoah in the lead.
“In the first game our six guys combined for just four (open frames),” Shenandoah head coach Darin Pease said. “That absolutely has to happen at state. They were really consistent and blew up game one. I just wish we could have carried it over to game two.”
Only Aufdenberg and Zwickel broke 200 in the second game with a 224 and 209 as the Mustangs couldn’t find a rhythm, falling from first to fourth in the team race.
“The lanes transitioned a little and broke down, and we couldn’t get ahead of it,” said Pease. “Anything that could go wrong absolutely did. We lost some carry, which may have killed our confidence a bit.”
Aufdenberg and Zwickel’s series scores were followed by Steiner’s 411, Hughes’ 406 and a 401 from Stephens for a team score of 2,086 after the individual games. Morelock shot a 383 series.
There was a break after the individual games as officials from the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union put together the scores and honored the individual medalists.
The teams came back for the Baker series and the Mustangs had an awful start with a 125. They rebounded from there, however, with a 211, 204, 226 and 197, but couldn’t gain back enough ground to earn a trophy.
“The first (Baker) game was a snowball,” said Pease, “it was one thing after another. I can’t say enough though as they came back and fought hard the last four games, which shows how tough they can be. We took fifth, but were just 26 pins out of second. That’s one or two spares here or there. We can’t hold our heads down though, it’s quite an accomplishment.”
Aufdenberg said it was disappointing they couldn’t win a trophy, but was incredible to finish his career at the state tournament.
“This is better than ending the season last Tuesday,” said Aufdenberg. “It’s an honor just to be up here. We just have to pick up more spares. We just missed second place, it’s a game of inches up here.”
Zwickel and Hughes are the two starters the program doesn’t lose to graduation and Zwickel was pleased with his day.
“Early on was a bit questionable,” said Zwickel, “but I found my rhythm and it continued through the last half of game one and my second game.”
Video interviews with Zwickel and Aufdenberg can be found on the Valley News Sports Facebook page.
Aufdenberg, Morelock, Steiner and Stephens exit the program. Pease said it means a lot for them to finish their careers at the state tournament.
“They have been bowling together since they were little kids,” said Pease. “It proves the junior league program is also a huge factor in it. The younger the kids start and gel together you can build teams like this. Hopefully we can keep it going in the future.”
The state tournament capped the 2019/20 season for the Mustangs. They ended as the fifth-place team in the state, district champions and Hawkeye 10 Conference runner-up. They also were unbeaten in dual meets and broke several school records in Pease’s first season as head coach.
