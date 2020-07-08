The Shenandoah Mustangs didn’t have a hit against two Lewis Central pitchers in a 10-0 loss that was called in the sixth inning.
The first five Mustangs to come to the plate struck out against Titan starting pitcher Easton Dermody, and overall 12 Mustangs went down on strikes against Dermody and Aron Harrington.
The only Mustang base runner of the game was Devin Morelock, who was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. He was picked off of first base, however, as the Mustangs fell to 3-9 on the season and ended Hawkeye 10 Conference play at 2-8.
Blake Doyle went the distance on the mound for the Mustangs. He was great in innings two through four, which only saw two Titans reach base. The Titans scored five runs in the first inning on four hits and a walk. They added four more in the fifth inning on three hits, a walk and a hit batter, and then scored their final run in the sixth to bring the margin up to 10.
Doyle struck out one. He gave up eight hits, five walks and three hit batters.
Lewis Central improved to 9-3 overall and 8-1 in the conference. Three Titans finished with multi-hit games while Colbey Roth and Bryson Sharon combined for four hits and five RBIs.
