A big third Baker game lifted the Shenandoah Mustangs to a win over Denison-Schleswig, Saturday, Jan. 11 at Little Waite Lanes.
The Mustangs downed the Monarchs 2,716 pins to 2,658 while the Fillies dropped a 2,244 to 2,022 decision.
The Mustangs led 1,852 to 1,800 after the two individual games and that lead shrank to 30 pins after the first two Baker games. The Mustangs responded with their best Baker game of the night, a 221 in the third to extend the lead to more than 100, enough to hold off the Monarchs.
Devin Morelock shot a 219 in the second game to take top game honors for Shenandoah. His 401 was good enough for top series.
Denison-Schleswig’s Lucas Segebart took overall top game and top series with a 253 and 453.
Zander Steiner was the other Mustang to break 200 with a 212 second game.
Zayne Zwickel had Shenandoah’s second best series with a 386, followed by a 374 from Payton Stephens, Steiner’s 347 and a 344 from Wyatt Aufdenberg. Christian Dukes also bowled for the Mustangs, shooting a 325.
The Fillies were 150 pins off the lead after the individual games, but could never make a run in the Baker series.
Ireland Palmer ended the night with the top game and series for the Fillies, a 183 and 328.
Denison-Schleswig’s Payton Mathies took overall top honors with a 185 and 339.
Bailey Maher shot a 295 for Shenandoah’s second best series score. Other scorers were Alyssa Dukes with a 276, Natalie Gilbert a 258 and Ciara Schierkolk’s 231. Alexa Munsinger added a 223 for the Fillies.
Shenandoah’s top Baker game was its last one with a 143.
Shenandoah continues a busy stretch with a home triangular against Tri-Center and Lenox, Monday, Jan 13 and the Red Oak Tournament Jan. 14.
