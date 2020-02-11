The Shenandoah Mustangs lost 56-48 at Missouri Valley, Monday, Feb. 10.
The win was the first of the season for the Big Reds and extended Shenandoah’s losing streak to eight games.
Shenandoah trailed 23-22 at halftime and Missouri Valley gradually increased the lead to the final margin.
Gavin Bartalini scored 20 points and Ben Hernandez added 16 for the Big Reds.
Shenandoah fell to 3-17 on the season.
Brody Owen led the Mustangs with 14 points. Braden Knight added 11 and Anthony Stogdill scored 10.
Owen and Blake Herold pulled down six rebounds each with Owen adding four steals. Conner Birt scored seven points and distributed seven assists.
