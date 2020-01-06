SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Mustangs took the lead with a 13-0 third quarter run, but managed just two field goals after that in a 57-45 loss to Atlantic, Friday, Jan. 3.
Atlantic opened the second half with eight consecutive points to lead 36-25, but a Blake Herold basket sparked the big Mustang run, which was capped by a Braden Knight field goal with 1:57 to play in the third quarter to give Shenandoah a 38-36 advantage.
“Our shots started to fall,” Mustangs coach Derek Howard said of the third quarter run, “and our kids got a little confidence back. They played with more effort and intensity on the defensive end and it fell our way for a few minutes.”
Atlantic would answer with seven straight points to end the quarter for a 43-38 lead.
Shenandoah opened the fourth quarter with a Kyle Cerven basket, and then Cerven made two free throws with 6:50 remaining to cut the Trojan lead to 46-42 and put Atlantic’s top scorer, Skyler Handlos, on the bench with four fouls.
The Mustangs scored just one point over the next six minutes, however, as the Trojans pulled away for the victory.
Shenandoah started the game well offensively with a triple by Knight giving the Mustangs a 9-3 lead less than three minutes in. A 6-0 run by Cerven later in the quarter had Shenandoah in front 17-9 in the final minute of the first period. Atlantic wouldn’t take its first lead of the game until 18-17 nearly three minutes into the second quarter.
“We played well in the first half,” said Howard. “We battled back (in the third), took the lead and gave ourselves a chance, but we couldn’t buy a bucket in the fourth.”
Cerven led the Mustangs with 19 points and Knight added 11 as Shenandoah fell to 1-8 overall and 0-4 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Knight and Blake Herold led the Mustangs on the glass with five rebounds each, but the Mustangs were outrebounded 44-24 in the game, led by 18 boards from Atlantic’s Nile Petersen.
“We didn’t do very well on defensive rebounding,” said Howard, “and when you give up that many offensive rebounds, it’s hard to win.”
The Trojans finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds.
Handlos led the Trojans with 16 points. Petersen added 14 and Craig Alan Becker ended with 10 as the Trojans improved to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in the conference.
“Handlos kind of knifed through our defense and got to the rim a couple times in the first half,” said Howard, “but for the most part they took the shots we wanted them too.”
The Mustangs are off until Thursday, Jan. 9 when they travel to Fremont-Mills. A conference game with Glenwood at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs is scheduled for Jan. 10.
