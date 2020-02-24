WATERLOO - The Shenandoah Mustangs finished fifth, Monday, Feb. 24 at the Class 1A state bowling tournament.
Shenandoah finished with a pin count of 3,049, which was just 14 pins behind third-place Charles City and 26 behind runner-up Louisa-Muscatine. The top three teams won trophies. Camanche shot a 3,279 to win the team title.
The Mustangs also just missed out on a pair of individual medals. Wyatt Aufdenberg led the Mustangs with a 436 series, which gave him an 11th-place finish. He was five pins behind 10th-place and 10 pins out of sixth. The top 10 earn medals. Zwickel was 12th with a 432.
Video interviews with Aufdenberg and Zwickel can be found on the Valley News Sports Facebook page.
A full story on Shenandoah's day at the state bowling tournament, including full results, reaction from head coach Darin Pease and several pictures will be available at valleynewstoday.com Tuesday and in Wednesday's edition of The Valley News.
