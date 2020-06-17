The Shenandoah softball and baseball teams improved to 2-0 with exciting victories in Red Oak on Tuesday, June 16.
The Mustangs earned a 1-0 win for the second consecutive night while the Fillies scored eight runs in the seventh inning to capture an 18-10 slugfest.
Baseball
A night after recording the final two outs to earn the save against Clarinda, Nick Mather threw a complete game shutout in Shenandoah’s 1-0 win over Red Oak.
Mather struck out 11 and gave up four hits and two walks. He also hit two Tigers.
After not scoring for six innings against Red Oak’s Dawson Bond, the Mustangs broke through against two Red Oak relief pitchers in the seventh.
Brody Owen opened with a single and Cain Lorimor walked against Garrett Couse. A fly out moved Owen’s pinch-runner, Beau Gardner, to third. Another walk loaded the bases and brought Wyatt Sederburg on to pitch for the Tigers. Red Oak got the second out at the plate, but then Lorimor scored on a wild pitch for the game’s first run. Another walk loaded the bases again, but the Mustangs couldn’t add to the lead.
Mather gave up a two-out walk and a single in the bottom of the seventh, but induced a pop out from Bond to end the game.
Three of the first four batters reached base in the first inning for the Tigers, but Shenandoah catcher Owen McCunn threw Bond out trying to steal third and Mather was able to escape trouble. Red Oak didn’t have another runner reach second base until the final frame.
Owen, Lorimor, Knight and Carter Ruzek each had a hit for the Mustangs, who improved to 2-0 overall and in the Hawkeye 10 Conference with the win. The two conference wins matches last season’s total.
Red Oak fell to 0-2 overall and in the conference with the loss.
Softball
Shenandoah let a seven-run lead completely slip away before scoring eight runs in the seventh inning to make the win look far more comfortable than what it was.
The Fillies led 10-3 after a six-run fourth inning, but the Tigers scored four runs in the fourth and then three more in the sixth to tie the game.
A walk started the Shenandoah seventh, and then Brooklen Black’s RBI double gave Shenandoah the lead back. Two walks and three hits later and Shenandoah’s lead was 14-10 with the bases loaded and nobody out. The Red Oak infield threw out two Shenandoah runners at the plate, but the next four Fillies reached base with Macee Blank, Delanie Voshell and Lydia Morales all driving in runs to make for an eight-run frame on six hits and five walks.
Voshell worked just her second perfect inning of the game to finish the victory.
Nichole Gilbert drove in the game’s first run in the first inning and then the Fillies scored three runs without a hit in the second to lead 4-0.
Two Shenandoah errors and a wild pitch helped Red Oak score three runs in the third inning.
Shenandoah came back with six runs in the fourth to extend its advantage to 10-3. The Fillies had a runner at first with two outs before a walk and two errors plated two runs. Courtnee Griffin, Sidda Rodewald and Black all had RBI hits in the inning.
Shenandoah’s 18 runs came on 12 hits with Morales leading the way with three. Black and Gilbert added two hits each. Voshell walked five times.
In the circle, Voshell struck out 12 to earn the complete game win. She gave up six hits and six walks, and four Shenandoah errors allowed seven unearned runs to score.
Red Oak committed five errors, leading to nine unearned runs.
Kyndal Kells drove in four runs to lead Red Oak’s offense.
The Fillies improved to 2-0 overall and in the Hawkeye 10 Conference with the win. Red Oak is 0-2 overall and in the conference.
