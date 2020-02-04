The Glenwood Rams easily turned away the Shenandoah Mustangs 72-39, Monday, Feb. 3.
In a game that was originally scheduled to be played at Council Bluffs’ Mid-America Center last month, the Rams raced out to a 23-8 lead after one quarter and continued to extend that lead until reaching the 35-point margin to start the continuous clock late in the third period.
Shenandoah individual stats will be added here when available.
The Mustangs fell to 3-15 overall and 0-9 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
Glenwood improved to 13-3 overall and 7-2 in the conference in winning its eighth consecutive game.
