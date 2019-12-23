The Shenandoah Mustangs were even with St. Albert at halftime, but the Falcons had a strong third quarter and the Mustangs couldn’t recover in a 61-54 St. Albert win, Friday, Dec. 20.
St. Albert led 12-9 after the first quarter, but Shenandoah came back to tie the score at 25 entering halftime.
The Falcons outscored the Mustangs 17-6 in the third quarter, and Shenandoah’s 23 fourth-quarter points weren’t enough.
Kyle Cerven led the Mustangs with 20 points. Brody Owen added 17, including four 3-point shots. Braden Knight scored 10.
Knight and Anthony Stogdill finished with six rebounds each. Stogdill added five rebounds and three steals.
The Mustangs finish 2019 with a 1-7 overall record, 0-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
Sam Rallis and Connor Cerny scored 11 points each for the Falcons, who won for the first time in six tries this season.
