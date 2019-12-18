Creston scored 40 first half points and coasted in the second half to a 68-34 win over Shenandoah, Tuesday, Dec. 17.
The Mustangs stayed in striking distance in the opening minutes, but Creston pulled away during the middle stages of the second quarter and Shenandoah never found its way back in the game.
Kyle Cerven was the only Mustang to reach double figures with 14 points. Braden Knight and Brody Owen scored seven points each as the Mustangs lost their fifth straight in dropping to 1-6 on the season.
The game didn’t count in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings.
Brance Baker led Creston with 16 points while Cael Kralik added 14.
Creston won its fourth consecutive game and improved to 5-2 on the season.
