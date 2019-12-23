Michael Reed was the only Shenandoah Mustang to win a contested match in Hawkeye 10 Conference dual losses to Clarinda and Harlan, Thursday, Dec. 19.
Clarinda beat the Mustangs 48-18 and Harlan earned a 78-0 victory.
Reed pinned Brandon Stogdill in 2 minutes, 23 seconds at 152 pounds to earn six points for the Mustangs against Clarinda.
Lane Allumbaugh and Logan Dickerson followed with forfeit wins at 160 and 170 bringing Shenandoah to within 27-18 on the scoreboard.
Avery Martin dropped a 6-3 decision, and Shenandoah forfeited the remaining three weights for the final margin.
Newquist was the other Mustang to compete against the Cardinals, losing 9-2 to Kaedon Lindsay at 138.
The Mustangs didn’t step on the mat until they were down 48-0 against Harlan. Newquist, Reed and Allumbaugh all lost by fall in the first period.
The Mustangs kept Harlan from a perfect score in the final two duals when Dickerson and Martin both lost by decision. Dickerson fell 5-1 to Matt Schwery and then Martin lost a 7-4 decision to Carter Bendorf.
The Mustangs fell to 1-8 on the dual season, 0-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
