SHENANDOAH – Shenandoah junior Zayne Zwickel picked up the spare with the next to last ball of the game, giving Shenandoah boys bowling a new school record for a high match score as Shenandoah’s boys and girls beat Clarinda, Monday, Dec. 16.
The old record was 2,919 pins set at the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet in 2018. Going into the final frame of the final Baker game, Zwickel could have broken the record with a strike. He left the 4 and 5 pins with his first ball, leaving the Mustangs one pin short of the record. He converted the spare, and then added a strike with the final ball to give the Mustangs a final count of 2,930 pins.
The Mustangs won the match 2,930 to 2,613 while the Fillies picked up a 1,912 to 1,669 win.
Zwickel said he knew exactly what he needed that entire 10th frame and his teammates were quickly out to congratulate him when he converted the spare.
“I’m glad they know where the records are,” Shenandoah head coach Darin Pease said after the match. “I think I was notified during the third frame on the last game, but once I did find out we jumped on them saying get your stuff together and let’s do this. You don’t get opportunities like this very often.”
The Mustangs looked on their way to the record as they entered Baker play at 1,960. They shot a 233 and a 204 to open the Baker series. They added a 191 in Game 3, but then a 162 in Game 4 put them in a position to need a 170 in the final game for the record.
Pease said breaking the record could be a big momentum boost for the team, but they can’t rest with this result.
“We can’t get complacent,” said Pease. “We have to improve every day. We tanked in my opinion Friday at Thunder Bowl and underperformed. (Monday) is a great step. We just have to keep a good head on our shoulders.”
Zwickel was Shenandoah’s top bowler all day with the overall high game of 235 and high series of 438, which is why he was in the final position for the Baker series.
“Zayne has been super consistent this year,” said Pease. “He has a good head on his shoulders. He, Wyatt (Aufdenberg) and Devin (Morelock) are the leaders of this team and it shows.
Aufdenberg bowled a 218 in his second game to lead to a 407 series. Zander Steiner had strong games of 196 and 199 for a 395 series, followed closely by Morelock’s 392. In his first varsity competition, Treye Herr added a 328 as Shenandoah’s final scorer. Payton Stephens bowled a 318.
The Fillies also picked up a win, but it was not their best day scoring-wise after showing well Friday in Council Bluffs.
“If you can have a bad day and still win,” said Pease, “you just take lessons from it. We’ll go back to target practice, step one and start over.”
Bailey Maher opened with a 166 for the overall high game and her 267 was Shenandoah’s top series. Clarinda’s Alyson Johnson shot a 298 for overall high series.
The next three Fillies weren’t far off of Maher’s series score. Ireland Palmer bowled a 264, Natalie Gilbert a 258 and Alyssa Dukes a 256. Alexa Munsinger rounded out the scoring with a 208 while Ciara Schierkolk finished with a 192. Pease said the key for the girls going forward is consistency.
“It’s the follow through and hitting targets,” said Pease. “(Monday) was a mental deal and they couldn’t get out of it.”
Both Shenandoah teams wrap up the 2019 portion of the season with 2-0 dual records. The next match on the schedule is a home dual with Red Oak, Monday, Jan. 6.
(0) comments
