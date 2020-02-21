The Treynor Cardinals played like their number one ranking, Thursday, Feb. 20, ending Shenandoah’s season 92-42 in a Class 2A boys basketball district semifinal.
The Cardinals advanced to the Class 2A District 16 Final, Tuesday, Feb. 25 against Tri-Center while the Mustangs saw their season end at 5-18.
The struggles started hours before the game when an illness struck leading scorer Kyle Cerven shortly before the bus left Shenandoah. Cerven started, but only played a few minutes and didn’t score.
Treynor didn’t wait around to take control of the game, scoring the first 11 points with a mix of inside and outside offensive basketball and a defense that suffocated the Mustangs all evening.
“They are really good at everything,” Shenandoah head coach Derek Howard said about the Cardinals. “I thought we played pretty well in the first quarter and we were down 30-11. They made a lot of (3-pointers) and if they missed then they got the offensive rebound and put it back or made another (3-pointer)."
Howard said Treynor’s quick start took away any confidence Shenandoah had to start the game and Treynor began to force turnovers which turned into easy baskets.
The Mustangs trailed 57-16 at halftime and 73-29 at the end of the third quarter.
Braden Knight was a bright spot offensively for the Mustangs as he led all scorers with 20 points.
“Braden was one who was looking to get to the rim and looking for his shot,” said Howard. “We needed a couple more kids to do that, but Treynor had a little bit to do with that.”
Brody Owen added nine points and Blake Herold scored six to go with seven rebounds. Conner Birt finished with five assists.
The Cardinals had 12 athletes find the scoring column, including four in double figures as they improved their overall record to 22-1.
The loss was the final game for Howard as head coach. The Shenandoah School Board accepted his resignation earlier this month.
“I have been lucky to be able to do everything I have done with the coaches and kids,” Howard said. “Six or seven years ago I never would have imagined this. It was fun, but it’s time to move on and do something else.”
The Mustangs won five games in each of Howard’s three seasons.
The basketball careers ended for six Mustang seniors in starters Stogdill, Cerven and Birt as well as reserves Ty Lantz, Ethan Voshell and Devin Morelock.
“Kyle, Conner and Anthony have been a meaningful part of the program all three of my years here,” said Howard, “and Devin, Ty and Ethan had their moments as well. They all played a lot of basketball in their four years and this program will miss them a lot.”
Cerven’s career ended with nearly 750 points. Stogdill scored more than 300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.