Five members of the Shenandoah bowling teams have earned all-district recognition.
The Iowa Bowling Coaches Association released its all-district and all-state teams, Monday, Feb. 24 and three Mustangs and two Fillies were honored on the Class 1A West District team.
Mustang senior Devin Morelock and junior Zayne Zwickel were named to the West district first-team. Senior Wyatt Aufdenberg was a second-team selection.
Fillie seniors Alyssa Dukes and Ireland Palmer were both named to the second-team.
There were six members named to the first and second team for both the boys and girls with 17 of the 24 earning honors in the west district coming from a Hawkeye 10 Conference school.
No Shenandoah athletes earned all-state recognition.
