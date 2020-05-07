The spring semester of Sidney graduate Camryn McClintock’s freshman year of college hasn’t been what she would have expected.
The Buena Vista freshman said as quickly as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down a lot of what was going on, it didn’t surprise her much when classes were moved online and students weren’t allowed on campus.
McClintock spent her fall semester on the Buena Vista volleyball team. She finished the season with 126 kills and 132 digs as the Beavers went 11-18 with a roster that featured two seniors and zero juniors.
“My freshman season was good,” said McClintock. “I think we all wanted to do better than what we did. We are a pretty young team and will have everybody back for two seasons. Our team has a lot of potential and we want to work hard to reach the goals we have set.”
McClintock and the Beavers lost their entire spring season that was set to begin shortly after campus was shut down. She’s doing her best to stay in game shape while at home, and that includes workouts coming from the team.
“We have workouts we do three times a week,” said McClintock, “that are modified so we can do them at home. Our team does Zoom workouts twice a week as well. I’m trying to get out and run and do extra workouts as well to stay in shape.”
Academically, McClintock has liked the online setup. She took several online classes in high school so it hasn’t been a difficult transition for her.
Saying that, she’s ready to be back on campus and playing volleyball.
“I didn’t want to miss the rest of my freshman year,” said McClintock, “and all of the memories, but I think it allows us to look at everything with a different perspective and be thankful for everything we have. I’m ready to see my friends again, get back in the gym with the girls and have our normal back.”
Buena Vista released its 2020 volleyball schedule last month. The Beavers will travel to New Ulm, Minnesota to play Martin Luther College, Tuesday, Sept. 1 in the season opener.
