SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Mustangs won two contested matches and scored 18 total points in losing three Hawkeye 10 Conference duals, Thursday, Jan. 9.
The Mustangs fell to Lewis Central 72-6, Glenwood 60-12 and Red Oak 74-0.
Avery Martin earned the first contested win for the Mustangs in the dual against Lewis Central, beating Dillion Woods by fall in 1 minute, 14 seconds at 182 pounds.
Martin took a forfeit win in the dual against Glenwood and Jacob Wolfe was able to pin Kaden Flott of Glenwood in 46 seconds at 285 for the other Mustang points.
“We’re talking about three teams in the top half of the conference,” Shenandoah coach Todd McGinnis said. “They have really good, experienced wrestlers and a lot of our wrestlers are inexperienced. I always tell the guys to take care of what you can take care of like wrestling hard and being prepared and in those small things we did a good job.”
The Mustangs could have had at least two more contested wins, but gave up late leads.
Landen Newquist led Glenwood’s Renner Bardsley 5-2 in the third period at 132, but gave up an escape and a takedown to send the match to overtime. Neither wrestler scored in sudden victory, and neither could escape during the two 30 second overtime periods. Newquist chose the down position for the ultimate tiebreak, but couldn’t escape giving Bardsley the win and Glenwood three more team points.
The other close loss came from Martin in a match against Red Oak’s Bruce Lukehart. Martin led 3-0 after two periods and after Lukehart escaped early in the third, he added a takedown in the final seconds to send the match to sudden victory. Lukehart would score another takedown in extra time to conclude the match.
“We need to make sure we’re on the attack,” said McGinnis, “and moving our feet. We got late in the match and our feet were stuck. It’s that and conditioning, when you miss a week of practice over vacation, conditioning is going to be a factor.”
Every other contested match ended in a fall for the opponent except Newquist losing by technical fall to Red Oak’s Dawson Bond and Jace L’Heureux dropping a 5-2 decision to Glenwood’s Grant Ramsey.
Red Oak was the overall winner of the night, beating Lewis Central 40-39 on criteria to finish 3-0. Lewis Central ended 2-1 and Glenwood 1-2.
Shenandoah fell to 1-11 in overall duals and 0-6 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference with the loss. The Mustangs are back at home, Tuesday, Jan. 14.
