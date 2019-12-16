Avery Martin won three matches, leading Shenandoah’s four-athlete group at the Riverside Wrestling Tournament, Saturday, Dec. 14.
Martin was the only Mustang to score any team points as Landen Newquist, Michael Reed and Logan Dickerson all finished the day with 0-2 records.
Martin finished 3-2 with all of his wins by fall. He pinned Pekin’s Trevor VanBrocklin in the first round, but then lost a 6-2 decision to Clarinda’s Cole Ridnour in the quarterfinals. The loss dropped Martin to the consolation side of the bracket where he pinned ACGC’s Devon Jackson and Kaiden Hendricks of Riverside, both in the second period. Martin then lost a 3-2 decision to Jakob Childs of Clarinda in the fifth-place match.
Martin’s 13 points put the Mustangs in 15th-place out of 16 teams.
Shenandoah wraps up the calendar year with a trip to Clarinda for a Hawkeye 10 Conference Double Dual, Thursday, Dec. 19 and then the Mustang Tournament at home Dec. 21.
