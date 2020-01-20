The Sidney Cowgirls managed just 32 points in a 46-32 loss at Nebraska City Lourdes, Saturday, Jan. 18.
Sidney only scored 13 points in the first half, but only trailed by one. Lourdes pulled away to a 30-25 advantage after three quarters, and pushed the lead to double digits in the fourth.
Maddy Duncan led the Cowgirls with 10 points, making just 3 of her 14 field goal attempts. She added seven rebounds and three steals.
Chay Ward chipped in seven points while Danica Laumann and Alexis Massey scored five each for the Cowgirls, who fell to 5-6 with the loss.
Massey added seven rebounds and Ward finished with four steals.
Lourdes improved to 10-2.
