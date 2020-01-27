Southwest Iowa junior Kennedy Lamkins won two matches at the girls state wrestling tournament, Friday, Jan. 24.
Lamkins and freshman teammate Riley Spencer competed at the second annual tournament, which was put on by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association and hosted by Waverly-Shell Rock High School. More than 350 athletes took part in the tournament.
Lamkins earned a first period fall in her first round match over Marissa Jones of Ankeny Centennial. Lamkins was one of 39 athletes in the 138-pound bracket. She then lost by fall to Trinity Rotgers of AGWSR in the second round. Rotgers ended up finishing eighth.
The loss dropped Lamkins into the second round of the consolation bracket, where she earned a second period fall over Mattie Janssen of Waverly-Shell Rock. Lamkins’ tournament ended with a 7-4 loss to North Scott’s Alexis Cary in the third round of consolation.
Spencer was one of 35 athletes in the 113-pound weight class and lost by fall in the third period to Abby Saturn of Humboldt to open her tournament. Spencer had a 12-10 lead at the end of the second period. Spencer then lost by fall to Dakota Whitman of Independence, ending her tournament.
Lamkins scored Southwest Iowa seven points, tying the Warriors for 84th in the tournament.
