There were more than 30 athletes that competed at the Riverside Girls Wrestling Tournament, Saturday, Dec. 14 and Southwest Iowa’s Riley Spencer and Kennedy Lamkins were part of the field.
Lamkins finished 1-1 at the 134-139 weight class. She lost her opening match by fall to Jocelyn Cunningham of Savannah and then pinned Le Mars’ Josie Matgen in 51 seconds to finish second.
Spencer lost all three of her matches at 112-119. Michelle Anderson of Sioux Central, Catrina Sears of Logan-Magnolia and Calla Langel of Le Mars all earned first period falls over Spencer.
Spencer and Lamkins will join the rest of their Warrior teammates at the Corner Conference Duals, Thursday, Dec. 19.
