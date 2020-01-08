Fremont-Mills limited Griswold to 24 points and seven Knights scored in a 48-24 Fremont-Mills victory, Tuesday, Jan. 7.
The Knight lead was only 11-8 after the first quarter, but the Tigers scored just seven total points in the middle two quarters as the Knights extended the lead to 36-15 and improved to 4-5 overall and 3-3 in the Corner Conference.
Eli Owen was the only Knight in double figures with 12 points. Jake Malcom, Adam Perrin and Cooper Langfelt all added eight. Perrin chipped in 10 rebounds. Langfelt and Taylor Reed combined for another 15 rebounds. Owen finished with five assists.
Griswold fell to 0-8 overall and 0-5 in the conference.
The Knights finish the first week of the new year with non-conference games against Shenandoah and Underwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.