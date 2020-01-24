The top-seeded East Mills Wolverines advanced to the Corner Conference Tournament final with a 68-40 win over Fremont-Mills, Thursday, Jan. 23.
The Knights trailed 19-14 after the first quarter, but saw East Mills extend the halftime margin to 19, and then pull further away in the final quarter.
Fremont-Mills fell to the consolation final of the conference tournament, which is played Saturday, Jan. 25.
Fremont-Mills stats will be added here when available.
The Knights dropped to 6-9 on the season.
Michael Schafer scored 21 points to help improve the Wolverines’ overall record to 12-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.