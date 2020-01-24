The top-seeded East Mills Wolverines advanced to the Corner Conference Tournament final with a 68-40 win over Fremont-Mills, Thursday, Jan. 23.

The Knights trailed 19-14 after the first quarter, but saw East Mills extend the halftime margin to 19, and then pull further away in the final quarter.

Fremont-Mills fell to the consolation final of the conference tournament, which is played Saturday, Jan. 25.

Fremont-Mills stats will be added here when available.

The Knights dropped to 6-9 on the season.

Michael Schafer scored 21 points to help improve the Wolverines’ overall record to 12-1.

