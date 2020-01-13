After the first day of the Jennie Ed Sports Med MAC Shootout was wiped out due to winter weather, the Fremont-Mills boys basketball team was able to play in the first of eight games at the Mid-America Center, Saturday, Jan. 11.
The Knights lost a non-conference clash against Underwood 48-36.
The Knights struggled to score early in the game, trailing 6-2 after the first quarter and 18-8 at halftime. Underwood continued to extend the lead in the third quarter. Fremont-Mills was able to get the offense going in the final period, but the Knights were unable to climb back in the game.
Individual stats will be added here when available.
The Knights fell to 4-7 on the season with Corner Conference games against Essex
and East Mills scheduled for Jan. 14 and 17.
Underwood’s overall record improved to 5-6. Nick Ravlin led the Eagles with 14 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.