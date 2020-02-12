Fremont-Mills boys basketball couldn’t find enough points in the fourth quarter in a 47-37 loss at Woodbine, Tuesday, Feb. 11.
The loss came in Fremont-Mills’ regular season finale as the Knights enter district play with a 9-13 overall record.
Woodbine led 22-19 at halftime and 33-29 after three quarters. Needing a big final quarter to earn a win, the Knights weren’t able to pull one off.
Eli Owen led the Knights with 13 points. James Switzer added eight to go with five rebounds.
Cooper Langfelt’s seven rebounds and three blocks led Fremont-Mills.
Fremont-Mills will open play in the Class 1A District 13 Tournament Thursday, Feb. 20 against Sidney. The game will be played at East Mills High School.
Dylan Hoefer had a huge game for Woodbine, scoring 15 points and pulling down 16 rebounds to help the Tigers finish the regular season at 11-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.