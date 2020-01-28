Eli Owen and James Switzer scored in double figures, but Fremont-Mills couldn’t quite pull off a win over Bedford, Monday, Jan. 27.
Both teams scored nearly half of their points in the final quarter of a 47-43 Bulldog victory.
The Knights trailed 12-7 after one, 20-15 at halftime and 26-23 going into the fourth quarter, which saw the teams combine for 41 points.
Owen scored 14 points and Switzer added 13 as the Knights fell to 6-11 on the season.
Taylor Reed added eight rebounds for the Knights, who play conference games at Clarinda Academy and Sidney to wrap up the week.
Bedford improved to 7-4 with the win.
